On Saturday, Travis Jankowski (.267 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three walks and five RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Taj Bradley TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .282 with seven doubles, a triple and 10 walks.

In 17 of 29 games this season (58.6%) Jankowski has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (17.2%).

In 29 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Jankowski has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (27.6%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (10.3%).

He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year (12 of 29), with two or more runs three times (10.3%).

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 16 .263 AVG .298 .364 OBP .365 .342 SLG .426 3 XBH 5 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 3/5 K/BB 15/5 3 SB 3

