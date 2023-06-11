On Sunday, Corey Seager (coming off going 5-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (5-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Rays.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks while batting .352.

Seager has gotten at least one hit in 78.1% of his games this season (25 of 32), with at least two hits 13 times (40.6%).

He has homered in 21.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 games this season (50.0%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (28.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (43.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (21.9%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .386 AVG .310 .430 OBP .369 .671 SLG .552 12 XBH 8 4 HR 3 17 RBI 16 12/7 K/BB 13/6 0 SB 0

