The WNBA schedule on Sunday will include the New York Liberty (5-2) hosting Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (5-3) at Barclays Center, with the matchup tipping at 1:00 PM ET.

In New York's last game, it defeated Atlanta 106-83. The Liberty were led by Sabrina Ionescu, who finished with 37 points, four assists and two steals, and Breanna Stewart, with 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Led by Ogunbowale (35 PTS, 5 AST, 2 STL, 57.1 FG%, 5-12 from 3PT) and Natasha Howard (22 PTS, 7 REB, 4 BLK, 43.5 FG%), Dallas ended its last matchup winning 90-77 against Phoenix.

Liberty vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-450 to win)

Who's the underdog?: Wings (+350 to win)

What's the spread?: Liberty (-8.5)

What's the over/under?: 169.5

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

TV: ABC

Wings Season Stats

In 2023, the Wings are second-best in the WNBA on offense (85.5 points scored per game) and ranked seventh defensively (82.9 points allowed).

Dallas is the best team in the WNBA in rebounds per game (38.6) and is ranked eighth in rebounds allowed (36).

With 17.5 assists per game, the Wings are third-worst in the WNBA.

In 2023, Dallas is sixth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13.3 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (15.8).

The Wings are the third-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (8 per game) but second-worst in 3-point percentage (29.9%).

Dallas gives up 7.3 3-pointers per game and concedes 32.2% from beyond the arc, ranking fifth and fifth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Wings Home/Away Splits

At home the Wings put up 88.3 points per game, 5.5 more than away (82.8). On defense they allow 80.8 points per game at home, 4.2 less than away (85).

Dallas collects more rebounds per game at home (41.8) than on the road (35.5), and allows fewer rebounds at home (34) than on the road (38).

The Wings average the same number of assists per game at home as on the road (17.5).

At home, Dallas commits 14 turnovers per game, 1.5 more than away (12.5). It forces 16.3 turnovers per game at home, one more than away (15.3).

This season the Wings are making fewer 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (8.8). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (27.6%) than on the road (32.1%).

This year Dallas is conceding the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (7.3). But it concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.2%) than away (34.5%).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have been the underdog in three games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.

The Wings have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +350.

Against the spread, Dallas is 4-3-0 this year.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 22.2% chance of a victory for the Wings.

