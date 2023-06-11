Sunday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (47-20) and Texas Rangers (41-22) squaring off at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on June 11.

The probable starters are Shane McClanahan (9-1) for the Rays and Martin Perez (6-1) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rangers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 4, Rangers 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Rangers' ATS record is 4-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (five of those contests had spread set by bookmakers).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (58.3%) in those games.

Texas has played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas is the top-scoring team in the majors, averaging 6.3 runs per game (397 total).

The Rangers have pitched to a 3.65 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Rangers Schedule