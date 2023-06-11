Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.296 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cardinals.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .237 with eight doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in 34 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this year (17 of 53), with more than one RBI nine times (17.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 47.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.2%.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.267
|AVG
|.208
|.330
|OBP
|.300
|.422
|SLG
|.333
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|12
|25/10
|K/BB
|31/11
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.58).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 67 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- McClanahan (9-1 with a 2.02 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.02), 32nd in WHIP (1.150), and 12th in K/9 (10.3).
