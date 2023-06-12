On Monday, Jonah Heim (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and 12 RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .281 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.

Heim has had a hit in 39 of 55 games this season (70.9%), including multiple hits 16 times (29.1%).

Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (12.7%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Heim has had at least one RBI in 45.5% of his games this season (25 of 55), with two or more RBI 11 times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 43.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.5%.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 30 .270 AVG .289 .323 OBP .347 .551 SLG .386 13 XBH 9 6 HR 1 26 RBI 20 21/6 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings