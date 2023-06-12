Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .293 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Taveras has gotten a hit in 31 of 50 games this year (62.0%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (28.0%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (8.0%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Taveras has had an RBI in 14 games this season (28.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (48.0%), including multiple runs in six games.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|31
|.250
|AVG
|.318
|.314
|OBP
|.377
|.375
|SLG
|.509
|4
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|17
|20/5
|K/BB
|19/11
|2
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.62 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.62, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .284 batting average against him.
