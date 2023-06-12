Nate Lowe -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on June 12 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .272 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 79th in the league in slugging.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 76.6% of his games this season (49 of 64), with more than one hit 16 times (25.0%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.9%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).

Lowe has driven home a run in 28 games this year (43.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .287 AVG .259 .371 OBP .338 .496 SLG .374 14 XBH 11 5 HR 2 21 RBI 16 29/15 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0

