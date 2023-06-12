How to Watch the Rangers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 12
The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani take the field in the first game of a four-game series against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers, on Monday at Globe Life Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Angels Player Props
|Rangers vs Angels Odds
|Rangers vs Angels Prediction
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 84 total home runs.
- Texas' .456 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.
- The Rangers lead MLB with a .274 batting average.
- Texas is the highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.3 runs per game (400 total).
- The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.
- Texas' pitching staff is 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.186).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dane Dunning (5-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Dunning has registered two quality starts this year.
- Dunning is aiming for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.8 frames per appearance on the hill.
- In seven of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/7/2023
|Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/9/2023
|Rays
|L 8-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/10/2023
|Rays
|W 8-4
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Taj Bradley
|6/11/2023
|Rays
|L 7-3
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Shane McClanahan
|6/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Tyler Anderson
|6/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Jaime Barria
|6/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Reid Detmers
|6/15/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|-
|6/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Kevin Gausman
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.