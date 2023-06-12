The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani take the field in the first game of a four-game series against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers, on Monday at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 84 total home runs.

Texas' .456 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

The Rangers lead MLB with a .274 batting average.

Texas is the highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.3 runs per game (400 total).

The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.

Texas' pitching staff is 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.186).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning (5-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Dunning has registered two quality starts this year.

Dunning is aiming for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.8 frames per appearance on the hill.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Cardinals W 6-4 Home Dane Dunning Matthew Liberatore 6/7/2023 Cardinals L 1-0 Home Jon Gray Jack Flaherty 6/9/2023 Rays L 8-3 Away Andrew Heaney Tyler Glasnow 6/10/2023 Rays W 8-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 6/11/2023 Rays L 7-3 Away Martín Pérez Shane McClanahan 6/12/2023 Angels - Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels - Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels - Home Nathan Eovaldi Shohei Ohtani 6/16/2023 Blue Jays - Home Martín Pérez - 6/17/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dane Dunning Kevin Gausman

