Marcus Semien and Shohei Ohtani are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels meet at Globe Life Field on Monday (first pitch at 8:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Dunning Stats

The Rangers will send Dane Dunning (5-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

Dunning has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 5.2 7 4 4 1 2 at Tigers May. 31 5.0 7 3 3 6 1 at Pirates May. 22 5.2 6 1 1 3 3 vs. Braves May. 16 6.0 6 1 1 4 0 at Mariners May. 10 6.0 6 2 2 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dane Dunning's player props with BetMGM.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Semien Stats

Semien has 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 51 RBI (79 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .296/.361/.487 so far this season.

Semien will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .182 with two doubles and three RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Jun. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Rays Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has put up 63 hits with 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .265/.328/.500 slash line so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 4-for-4 1 1 1 7 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 12 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 28 walks and 46 RBI (73 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .287/.359/.571 on the year.

Ohtani will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .381 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 11 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 9 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 2

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has put up 61 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 36 runs.

He has a slash line of .254/.351/.475 so far this season.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jun. 11 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout or other Angels players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.