Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13 features the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers meeting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 3-1 in the series. The Panthers are underdogs (+165) against the Golden Knights (-200).

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida's games this season have had more than 6 goals 72 of 102 times.

The Golden Knights are 15-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Panthers have been made the underdog 17 times this season, and upset their opponent 11 times.

Vegas has had four games with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter and won every time.

Florida is 4-1 when it is the underdog by +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+125) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-200) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+115)

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Anton Lundell 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-167) Sam Bennett 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-133) 3.5 (+110) Anthony Duclair 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-139)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.7 3.80 2.10

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 3-7-0 6.0 2.30 2.60

