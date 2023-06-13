Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung leads Texas with 71 hits, batting .287 this season with 27 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 25th in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Jung has recorded a hit in 47 of 62 games this season (75.8%), including 20 multi-hit games (32.3%).
- In 17.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.9% of his games this season, Jung has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this year (50.0%), including 13 games with multiple runs (21.0%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|.308
|AVG
|.271
|.383
|OBP
|.299
|.523
|SLG
|.493
|11
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|21
|34/13
|K/BB
|35/5
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 73 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Angels are sending Barria (2-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.08, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .186 against him.
