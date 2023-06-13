The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (hitting .229 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI), battle starter Jaime Barria and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-6) against the Angels.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has three doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .267.

In 69.2% of his 13 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this season, and in 6.0% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six of 13 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 3 .324 AVG .000 .375 OBP .200 .649 SLG .000 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 10 RBI 0 12/3 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings