Rangers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 13
Tuesday's contest features the Texas Rangers (41-24) and the Los Angeles Angels (37-31) clashing at Globe Life Field (on June 13) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-6 victory for the Rangers.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Cody Bradford to the mound, while Jaime Barria (2-2) will answer the bell for the Angels.
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 7, Angels 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers have won three of their last four games against the spread.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 36 times and won 24, or 66.7%, of those games.
- Texas is 21-10 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- No team has scored more than the 406 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers' 3.76 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 7
|Cardinals
|L 1-0
|Jon Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|June 9
|@ Rays
|L 8-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 10
|@ Rays
|W 8-4
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Taj Bradley
|June 11
|@ Rays
|L 7-3
|Martín Pérez vs Shane McClanahan
|June 12
|Angels
|L 9-6
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|June 13
|Angels
|-
|Cody Bradford vs Jaime Barria
|June 14
|Angels
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Reid Detmers
|June 15
|Angels
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Shohei Ohtani
|June 16
|Blue Jays
|-
|Martín Pérez vs TBA
|June 17
|Blue Jays
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Kevin Gausman
|June 18
|Blue Jays
|-
|Jon Gray vs Chris Bassitt
