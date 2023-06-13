Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (41-24) will match up against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (37-31) at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, June 13. First pitch is set for 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 10 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Cody Bradford - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jaime Barria - LAA (2-2, 2.08 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Angels game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (-130) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Adolis García hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 24, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 21-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (67.7% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Rangers have a 4-2 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Angels have come away with 15 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Angels have won 11 of 21 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Angels had a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+150) Adolis García 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+110) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +110 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.