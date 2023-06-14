On Wednesday, Mitch Garver (.229 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-6 with a double and an RBI against the Angels.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .267 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Garver has had a hit in nine of 13 games this season (69.2%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).

In 13 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Garver has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 13 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 3 .324 AVG .000 .375 OBP .200 .649 SLG .000 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 10 RBI 0 12/3 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings