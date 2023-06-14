Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (41-25) and the Los Angeles Angels (38-31) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers taking home the win. Game time is at 8:05 PM on June 14.

The Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (4-4, 4.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Reid Detmers (1-5, 4.79 ERA).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers are 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 24, or 64.9%, of those games.

Texas is 20-10 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

No team has scored more than the 409 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).

Rangers Schedule