Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will see Reid Detmers starting for the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank eighth-best in baseball with 87 total home runs.

Texas ranks fourth in baseball, slugging .454.

The Rangers' .273 batting average leads MLB.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (409 total, 6.2 per game).

The Rangers have a league-best .341 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Texas has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.196).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.14 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Heaney is looking to record his seventh quality start of the season.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this year heading into this matchup.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Rays L 8-3 Away Andrew Heaney Tyler Glasnow 6/10/2023 Rays W 8-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 6/11/2023 Rays L 7-3 Away Martín Pérez Shane McClanahan 6/12/2023 Angels L 9-6 Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels L 7-3 Home Cody Bradford Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels - Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels - Home Nathan Eovaldi Shohei Ohtani 6/16/2023 Blue Jays - Home Martín Pérez - 6/17/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dane Dunning Kevin Gausman 6/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt 6/19/2023 White Sox - Away Andrew Heaney Mike Clevinger

