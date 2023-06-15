On Thursday, Nate Lowe (.488 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Angels.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 32 walks while batting .272.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 75.8% of his 66 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.8% of them.

In eight games this season, he has homered (12.1%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 43.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .286 AVG .259 .364 OBP .338 .500 SLG .374 15 XBH 11 6 HR 2 23 RBI 16 34/15 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings