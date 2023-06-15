When the Texas Rangers (42-25) and Los Angeles Angels (38-32) match up at Globe Life Field on Thursday, June 15, Nathan Eovaldi will get the nod for the Rangers, while the Angels will send Shohei Ohtani to the hill. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +105. The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (9-2, 2.49 ERA) vs Ohtani - LAA (5-2, 3.43 ERA)

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 38 times and won 25, or 65.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 24-12 (66.7%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have won in 16, or 51.6%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Angels have a mark of 12-13 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 4-1.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Corey Seager 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+240) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +115 - 2nd

