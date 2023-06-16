The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Globe Life Field

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .258 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 79th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 102nd and he is 34th in slugging.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 59.7% of his games this year (40 of 67), with more than one hit 16 times (23.9%).

He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (17.9%), homering in 5.2% of his plate appearances.

In 29 games this season (43.3%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (19.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 47.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 17.9%.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .291 AVG .225 .352 OBP .295 .598 SLG .372 17 XBH 11 11 HR 4 33 RBI 22 30/11 K/BB 43/14 2 SB 4

