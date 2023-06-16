Aryna Sabalenka, following a good run in the French Open (exiting in the semifinals against Karolina Muchova), will start action in the Bett1open (in Berlin, Germany) against Vera Zvonareva in the round of 32. Sabalenka is the favorite (+350) at LTTC Rot-Weiss.

Sabalenka at the 2023 Bett1open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: LTTC Rot-Weiss

LTTC Rot-Weiss Location: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Sabalenka's Next Match

Sabalenka will begin play at the Bett1open by facing Zvonareva in the round of 32 on Tuesday, June 20 (at 6:30 AM ET).

Sabalenka currently has odds of -10000 to win her next matchup versus Zvonareva. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Aryna Sabalenka Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +400

US Open odds to win: +500

Bett1open odds to win: +350

Sabalenka Stats

Sabalenka came up short in her most recent match, 6-7, 7-6, 5-7 against Muchova in the semifinals of the French Open on June 8, 2023.

Sabalenka has won two of her 15 tournaments so far over the past year, with an overall match record of 45-14.

Sabalenka, over the past 12 months, has played 59 matches across all court types, and 21.5 games per match.

Sabalenka has won 40.2% of her return games and 74.5% of her service games over the past 12 months.

