Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung leads Texas with 72 hits, batting .283 this season with 28 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 69th and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Jung has gotten a hit in 48 of 65 games this season (73.8%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (30.8%).
- He has gone deep in 16.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.3% of his games this year, Jung has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (16.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (49.2%), including 13 multi-run games (20.0%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.298
|AVG
|.271
|.385
|OBP
|.299
|.509
|SLG
|.493
|12
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|21
|37/14
|K/BB
|35/5
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Gausman (5-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks 18th, 1.142 WHIP ranks 28th, and 12.2 K/9 ranks second.
