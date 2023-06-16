Sebastian Korda 2023 cinch Championships Odds
Sebastian Korda has a match with Frances Tiafoe coming up next in the cinch Championships round of 16. Korda is +1400 to win at The Queen's Club.
Korda at the 2023 cinch Championships
- Next Round: Round of 16
- Tournament Dates: June 16-25
- Venue: The Queen's Club
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Korda's Next Match
Korda has reached the round of 16 by beating Daniel Evans 6-4, 7-5 and will next be in action on Wednesday, June 21 at 11:00 AM ET against Tiafoe.
Korda is listed at +130 to win his next match against Tiafoe. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Sebastian Korda Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +1800
- cinch Championships odds to win: +1400
Korda Stats
- In the Round of 32, Korda won 6-4, 7-5 versus Evans on Monday.
- Korda is 27-14 over the past year, with no tournament titles.
- In one tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Korda has gone 1-0.
- Korda has played 26.1 games per match in his 41 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.
- In his one match on a grass surface over the past year, Korda has averaged 22.0 games.
- Korda has won 25.7% of his return games and 81.0% of his service games over the past 12 months.
- On grass over the past 12 months, Korda has claimed 100.0% of his service games and 18.2% of his return games.
