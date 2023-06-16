Travis Jankowski -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on June 16 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Angels.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is batting .287 with seven doubles, a triple and 13 walks.
  • Jankowski has gotten a hit in 20 of 33 games this year (60.6%), with more than one hit on five occasions (15.2%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 33 games this season.
  • Jankowski has driven in a run in eight games this season (24.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.1%).
  • In 13 of 33 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 17
.279 AVG .294
.392 OBP .368
.349 SLG .412
3 XBH 5
0 HR 0
5 RBI 6
4/7 K/BB 15/6
4 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 3.12 ERA ranks 18th, 1.142 WHIP ranks 28th, and 12.2 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
