The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (hitting .325 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three home runs, six walks and seven RBI), battle starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .344 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Seager has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In 23.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this year (19 of 38), with two or more RBI nine times (23.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (44.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 15 .371 AVG .306 .437 OBP .362 .685 SLG .532 16 XBH 8 6 HR 3 19 RBI 17 14/12 K/BB 15/6 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings