Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Blue Jays Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Blue Jays
|Rangers vs Blue Jays Odds
|Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 72 hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .279 with 28 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 39th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- Jung has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 66 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has an RBI in 21 of 66 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 48.5% of his games this year (32 of 66), with two or more runs 13 times (19.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.288
|AVG
|.271
|.373
|OBP
|.299
|.492
|SLG
|.493
|12
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|21
|38/14
|K/BB
|35/5
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- The Blue Jays give up the third-most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.01 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 121 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.01), 28th in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.8) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.