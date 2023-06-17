Blake Snell gets the nod for the San Diego Padres on Saturday at PETCO Park against Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Padres vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Padres Batting & Pitching Performance

The Padres are 10th-best in MLB play with 83 total home runs.

San Diego's .398 slugging percentage ranks 18th in MLB.

The Padres' .229 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.

San Diego ranks 23rd in runs scored with 293 (4.2 per game).

The Padres rank 17th in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Padres' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.

The pitching staff for San Diego has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.

San Diego has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).

The Padres have the seventh-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.233).

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank second in Major League Baseball with 117 home runs.

Fueled by 264 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .471 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Tampa Bay is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 411 total runs this season.

The Rays are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .338.

The Rays rank 17th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Tampa Bay strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.51 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

The Rays have a combined 1.201 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher

The Padres are sending Snell (2-6) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Snell is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Snell will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin (8-2) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Eflin has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.

He has made 12 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Padres Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Rockies L 5-4 Away Blake Snell Dinelson Lamet 6/13/2023 Guardians W 6-3 Home Joe Musgrove Tanner Bibee 6/14/2023 Guardians W 5-0 Home Michael Wacha Aaron Civale 6/15/2023 Guardians L 8-6 Home Ryan Weathers Logan Allen 6/16/2023 Rays L 6-2 Home Yu Darvish Shane McClanahan 6/17/2023 Rays - Home Blake Snell Zach Eflin 6/18/2023 Rays - Home Joe Musgrove - 6/19/2023 Giants - Away Michael Wacha Alex Cobb 6/20/2023 Giants - Away Ryan Weathers Anthony DeSclafani 6/21/2023 Giants - Away Yu Darvish - 6/22/2023 Giants - Away Blake Snell -

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Athletics L 4-3 Away Zach Eflin James Kaprielian 6/13/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Jalen Beeks Shintaro Fujinami 6/14/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Tyler Glasnow Luis Medina 6/15/2023 Athletics W 4-3 Away Taj Bradley Paul Blackburn 6/16/2023 Padres W 6-2 Away Shane McClanahan Yu Darvish 6/17/2023 Padres - Away Zach Eflin Blake Snell 6/18/2023 Padres - Away - Joe Musgrove 6/20/2023 Orioles - Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Bradish 6/21/2023 Orioles - Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 6/22/2023 Royals - Home Shane McClanahan - 6/23/2023 Royals - Home Zach Eflin Zack Greinke

