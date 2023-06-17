Rangers vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 17
Saturday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (42-27) matching up with the Toronto Blue Jays (39-32) at 4:05 PM (on June 17). Our computer prediction projects a 6-5 victory for the Rangers, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Rangers will call on Dane Dunning (5-1) versus the Blue Jays and Kevin Gausman (6-3).
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Blue Jays 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Rangers have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 25 (64.1%) of those contests.
- Texas is 21-10 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 57.4% chance to win.
- No team has scored more than the 419 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 12
|Angels
|L 9-6
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|June 13
|Angels
|L 7-3
|Cody Bradford vs Jaime Barria
|June 14
|Angels
|W 6-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Reid Detmers
|June 15
|Angels
|L 5-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs -
|June 16
|Blue Jays
|L 2-1
|Martín Pérez vs Kevin Gausman
|June 17
|Blue Jays
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Kevin Gausman
|June 18
|Blue Jays
|-
|Jon Gray vs Chris Bassitt
|June 19
|@ White Sox
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Mike Clevinger
|June 20
|@ White Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Dylan Cease
|June 21
|@ White Sox
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Michael Kopech
|June 23
|@ Yankees
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Severino
