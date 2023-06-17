Saturday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (42-27) matching up with the Toronto Blue Jays (39-32) at 4:05 PM (on June 17). Our computer prediction projects a 6-5 victory for the Rangers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Rangers will call on Dane Dunning (5-1) versus the Blue Jays and Kevin Gausman (6-3).

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Blue Jays 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 25 (64.1%) of those contests.

Texas is 21-10 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 57.4% chance to win.

No team has scored more than the 419 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule