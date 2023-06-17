Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays will see Dane Dunning on the mound for the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Blue Jays (-150). The over/under for the game is listed at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -150 +125 9 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-3.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Rangers and their foes are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won in 14, or 53.8%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Texas has won four of its 11 games, or 36.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 38 of its 68 opportunities.

The Rangers have posted a record of 8-2-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-13 20-14 19-7 23-19 29-18 13-8

