The Toronto Blue Jays (39-32) and the Texas Rangers (42-27) will match up on Saturday, June 17 at Globe Life Field, with Kevin Gausman getting the nod for the Blue Jays and Dane Dunning taking the mound for the Rangers. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Blue Jays as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers +125 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (6-3, 3.01 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (5-1, 2.91 ERA)

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 46 times and won 26, or 56.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 16-10 record (winning 61.5% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (53.8%) in those games.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +150 - 2nd

