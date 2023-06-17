After batting .286 with two doubles, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski has seven doubles, a triple and 13 walks while hitting .286.

In 61.8% of his 34 games this season, Jankowski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 34 games this season.

Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 23.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.8% of his games.

In 38.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .277 AVG .294 .382 OBP .368 .340 SLG .412 3 XBH 5 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 4/7 K/BB 15/6 5 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings