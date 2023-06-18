Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Ezequiel Duran, with a slugging percentage of .394 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, June 18 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Rangers vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction
|How to Watch Rangers vs Blue Jays
|Rangers vs Blue Jays Odds
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .294 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 32 of 51 games this year (62.7%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (27.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Duran has had an RBI in 17 games this year (33.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 21 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|21
|.348
|AVG
|.235
|.402
|OBP
|.279
|.607
|SLG
|.370
|11
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|10
|19/8
|K/BB
|25/1
|1
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 100 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.02 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.02), 22nd in WHIP (1.106), and 44th in K/9 (7.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.