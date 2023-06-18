Josh Jung -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on June 18 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung leads Texas in total hits (73) this season while batting .280 with 29 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 72nd and he is 19th in slugging.

Jung has picked up a hit in 49 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

In 17.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (32.8%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (17.9%).

He has scored in 49.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 19.4%.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .289 AVG .271 .377 OBP .299 .512 SLG .493 13 XBH 16 7 HR 7 21 RBI 21 38/15 K/BB 35/5 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings