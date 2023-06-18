Bo Bichette and Marcus Semien are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers square off at Globe Life Field on Sunday (at 2:35 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Gray Stats

Jon Gray (6-2) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 13th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Gray has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 31-year-old's 2.32 ERA ranks fourth, .950 WHIP ranks second, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 47th.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 9.0 4 1 1 12 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 7.0 2 0 0 5 1 at Orioles May. 26 7.0 4 1 1 8 1 vs. Rockies May. 20 5.0 5 1 1 6 2 at Athletics May. 13 8.0 3 0 0 5 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has 82 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .279/.345/.466 slash line on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Jun. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 14 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Angels Jun. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 13 doubles, 15 home runs, 27 walks and 55 RBI (68 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashing .260/.328/.481 on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 96 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 13 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .313/.343/.505 slash line on the year.

Bichette hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with four doubles and an RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jun. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jun. 14 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Orioles Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has collected 76 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .284/.354/.437 on the year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 17 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 13 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

