Travis Jankowski -- batting .286 with two doubles, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on June 18 at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .286 with seven doubles, a triple and 13 walks.

Jankowski has gotten a hit in 21 of 34 games this season (61.8%), including five multi-hit games (14.7%).

He has not hit a home run in his 34 games this year.

Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 23.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games.

In 13 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .277 AVG .294 .382 OBP .368 .340 SLG .412 3 XBH 5 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 4/7 K/BB 15/6 5 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings