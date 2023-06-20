The Philadelphia Phillies (38-34) ride a six-game winning streak into a contest versus the Atlanta Braves (46-26), at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (7-2, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Ranger Suarez (1-2, 3.82 ERA).

Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

TV: TBS
Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (7-2, 4.23 ERA) vs Suarez - PHI (1-2, 3.82 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves will hand the ball to Strider (7-2) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 4.23, a 4.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.131.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Strider has 13 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Spencer Strider vs. Phillies

The Phillies are batting .258 this season, ninth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .420 (11th in the league) with 78 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Phillies to go 2-for-20 with a double, a home run and two RBI in six innings this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

Suarez (1-2 with a 3.82 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season.

In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.82, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.

Suarez is looking to earn his fifth quality start in a row in this game.

Suarez will try to prolong a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per outing).

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

