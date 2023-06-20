On Tuesday, Ezequiel Duran (.297 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .313 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and nine walks.

Duran has gotten a hit in 34 of 53 games this year (64.2%), including 16 multi-hit games (30.2%).

He has homered in eight games this season (15.1%), homering in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Duran has had an RBI in 17 games this season (32.1%), including nine multi-RBI outings (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (41.5%), including five games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 22 .372 AVG .247 .422 OBP .289 .628 SLG .400 12 XBH 8 6 HR 2 18 RBI 10 20/8 K/BB 26/1 1 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings