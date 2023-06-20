Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Texas Rangers on Tuesday against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Rangers (-130). The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -130 +105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (28-14).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, Texas has a 23-11 record (winning 67.6% of its games).

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this matchup.

Texas has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 71 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 39 of those games (39-28-4).

The Rangers have collected an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-13 21-14 21-7 24-19 31-18 14-8

