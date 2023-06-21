The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.410 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is batting .263 with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 67th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Garcia is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 61.1% of his 72 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 18.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 72), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 44.4% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (36 of 72), with two or more runs 12 times (16.7%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .294 AVG .232 .368 OBP .301 .581 SLG .406 17 XBH 14 11 HR 5 34 RBI 24 34/15 K/BB 45/15 2 SB 4

