On Wednesday, Ezequiel Duran (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .306 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and nine walks.

In 63.0% of his 54 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this year (31.5%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 22 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 23 .372 AVG .236 .422 OBP .277 .628 SLG .382 12 XBH 8 6 HR 2 18 RBI 10 20/8 K/BB 28/1 1 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings