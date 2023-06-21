Luis Robert and Adolis Garcia will be among the star attractions when the Chicago White Sox face the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are listed as -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rangers (-110). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Rangers' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (53.8%) in those contests.

This season, Texas has won 14 of its 26 games, or 53.8%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 40 of its 72 games with a total.

The Rangers have posted a record of 8-2-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-13 21-15 21-7 24-20 31-19 14-8

