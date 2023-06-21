Marcus Semien and Andrew Vaughn are among the players with prop bets available when the Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Martín Pérez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Pérez Stats

Martin Perez (6-3) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 15th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Perez has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.54), 61st in WHIP (1.500), and 62nd in K/9 (6.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 6.0 3 2 2 3 2 at Rays Jun. 11 3.1 10 7 7 2 3 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 7.0 3 1 0 5 1 at Tigers May. 30 4.2 7 6 6 3 4 at Pirates May. 24 7.0 6 2 2 3 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 85 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .277/.341/.459 so far this year.

Semien has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .190 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 72 hits with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .263/.334/.493 so far this year.

Garcia has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 20 2-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 at White Sox Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has put up 65 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 43 runs.

He has a .241/.324/.430 slash line so far this season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Jun. 20 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 at Mariners Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 20 doubles, 18 home runs, 16 walks and 38 RBI (71 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.320/.535 on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jun. 20 0-for-0 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 19 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Mariners Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Jun. 17 1-for-6 0 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

