The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the White Sox.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .297 with seven doubles, a triple and 14 walks.

Jankowski has gotten at least one hit in 62.9% of his games this season (22 of 35), with more than one hit six times (17.1%).

In 35 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Jankowski has driven home a run in eight games this season (22.9%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (40.0%), including five games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .277 AVG .315 .382 OBP .393 .340 SLG .426 3 XBH 5 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 4/7 K/BB 15/7 5 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings