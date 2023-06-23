The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Read More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung leads Texas in total hits (77) this season while batting .275 with 30 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 27th in slugging.

In 51 of 71 games this season (71.8%) Jung has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (29.6%).

In 18.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 24 games this year (33.8%), Jung has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 47.9% of his games this season (34 of 71), with two or more runs 14 times (19.7%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .286 AVG .266 .371 OBP .292 .500 SLG .487 13 XBH 17 7 HR 8 22 RBI 22 38/15 K/BB 42/5 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings