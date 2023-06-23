How to Watch the Rangers vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 23
The New York Yankees and Billy McKinney take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Friday at Yankee Stadium.
Rangers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 100 total home runs.
- Texas' .456 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.
- The Rangers' .272 batting average leads the majors.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (451 total, 6.1 per game).
- The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 15 average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- Texas has a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.190).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dane Dunning (6-1 with a 2.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Dunning has three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Dunning is aiming for his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages four innings per appearance on the mound.
- He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Trevor Richards
|6/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 11-7
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Chris Bassitt
|6/19/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-2
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Tanner Banks
|6/20/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-6
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Dylan Cease
|6/21/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-3
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Michael Kopech
|6/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Luis Severino
|6/25/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Gerrit Cole
|6/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Matthew Boyd
|6/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Matthew Boyd
|6/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Joey Wentz
