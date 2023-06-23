The New York Yankees and Billy McKinney take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Friday at Yankee Stadium.

Rangers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 100 total home runs.

Texas' .456 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Rangers' .272 batting average leads the majors.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (451 total, 6.1 per game).

The Rangers are the top team in baseball this season with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 15 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Texas has a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.190).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning (6-1 with a 2.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season.

The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Dunning has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Dunning is aiming for his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages four innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Home Dane Dunning Trevor Richards 6/18/2023 Blue Jays W 11-7 Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt 6/19/2023 White Sox W 5-2 Away Andrew Heaney Tanner Banks 6/20/2023 White Sox L 7-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease 6/21/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Martín Pérez Michael Kopech 6/23/2023 Yankees - Away Dane Dunning Clarke Schmidt 6/24/2023 Yankees - Away Jon Gray Luis Severino 6/25/2023 Yankees - Away Andrew Heaney Gerrit Cole 6/26/2023 Tigers - Home Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd 6/27/2023 Tigers - Home Martín Pérez Matthew Boyd 6/28/2023 Tigers - Home Dane Dunning Joey Wentz

