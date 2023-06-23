In the series opener on Friday, June 23, Dane Dunning will take the mound for the Texas Rangers (46-28) as they square off against the New York Yankees (41-34), who will counter with Clarke Schmidt. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees -105 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (6-1, 2.92 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.65 ERA)

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 28 out of the 43 games, or 65.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 28-15 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (65.1% winning percentage).

Texas has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Yankees have been victorious in 11, or 45.8%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 11 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Corey Seager 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Adolis García 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Josh Jung 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+310)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 4th 1st Win AL West -134 - 1st

