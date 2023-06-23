Friday's game features the Texas Rangers (46-28) and the New York Yankees (41-34) clashing at Yankee Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on June 23.

The Rangers will give the nod to Dane Dunning (6-1, 2.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.65 ERA).

Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 28 (65.1%) of those contests.

Texas has entered 43 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 28-15 in those contests.

The Rangers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas leads MLB with 451 runs scored this season.

The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule