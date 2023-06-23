On Friday, Travis Jankowski (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Read More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .291 with seven doubles, a triple and 16 walks.

Jankowski has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 36 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.7% of them.

In 36 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In 22.2% of his games this year, Jankowski has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (8.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 14 games this year (38.9%), including five multi-run games (13.9%).

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .277 AVG .304 .382 OBP .400 .340 SLG .411 3 XBH 5 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 4/7 K/BB 16/9 5 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings