The Travelers Championship is entering the final round, and Aaron Rai is currently in 26th with a score of -9.

Looking to place a wager on Aaron Rai at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Aaron Rai Insights

Rai has finished under par 10 times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in four of his last 15 rounds played.

Rai has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five events, Rai has finished in the top five once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Rai has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 37 -5 275 0 18 1 2 $1.6M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Rai has had an average finish of 33rd with a personal best of 26th at this tournament.

Rai made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

The most recent time Rai played this event was in 2023, and he finished 26th.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,024 yards, 172 yards longer than the 6,852-yard par 70 at this week's tournament.

The average course Rai has played in the past year has been 412 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

Rai's Last Time Out

Rai was relatively mediocre over the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging par to finish in the 44th percentile of the field.

He finished in the 89th percentile on par 4s at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 3.92 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Rai was better than 98% of the competitors (averaging 4.00 strokes).

Rai recorded a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Rai recorded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Rai's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the tournament average of 6.3.

At that most recent outing, Rai's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Rai finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on 11 of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.2.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Rai finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Rai Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Rai's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.